An outdoor concert by singer Rod Stewart in Aberdeen has been postponed due to high winds and bad weather.

The gig planned at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) for Wednesday evening has now been rescheduled for Tuesday 16 July.

Promoters Cuffe and Taylor said: "Sir Rod and his team always believe the show must go on and this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Due to the high winds and bad weather it would not be safe to go ahead."

All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.