Man found dead after Hoy house fire
- 12 June 2019
A man has died after a house fire on the Orkney island of Hoy.
The emergency services were alerted to the fire in the St Colm's Quadrant area of Longhope on Wednesday morning.
Coastguards arranged for a local ferry to take two fire engines from mainland Orkney.
Police Scotland said the fire was extinguished but the body of a man was found inside. There were said to be no apparent suspicious circumstances.