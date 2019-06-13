Two further dates of industrial action at Aberdeen International Airport have been announced.

The action follows stalled talks between the AGS Airports group and the Unite union over pay and pensions.

Unite said the latest four-hour stoppage action would be on Thursday 27 June and Friday 28 June, both between 04:00 and 08:00.

There has been ongoing action at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports as part of the dispute.

Unite members at Glasgow Airport will stage further strikes on 14 June between 04:00 and 08:00, on 21 June between 08:30 and 14:30, 24 June between 06:00 and 10:00 and 26 June between 10:00 and 14:00.