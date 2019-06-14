Image copyright Getty Images

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils are joining forces in a bid to bring the Tour of Britain cycling race to the region next year.

It is being recommended that councillors from both authorities approve the move when they consider the 2020 proposals later this month.

The event features more than 100 of the world's top cyclists,

This year, Britain's biggest professional cycling race starts in Glasgow in September.

Aberdeen has hosted the spin-off Tour Series for the past three years, attracting tens of thousands of spectators, and Aberdeenshire is home to the annual Ride the North event.

'World class event'

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: "Both councils are partners in a Regional Economic Strategy which has diversification and internationalisation at its core, with ambitions to build on the north-east's reputation as a destination.

"Attracting world class events is central to our plans."

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford added: "Aberdeenshire is known internationally as a cycling destination. The scenery and spectacular landscapes make this a go-to place, both at a personal and event level.

"Being able to secure a leg of the Tour of Britain will further cement our place on the map."