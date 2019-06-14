An Aberdeenshire road has been closed after a height restriction sign fell from a railway bridge which crosses it.

The council said it was working with Network Rail to replace the sign on the Lower Powburn bridge over the Fordoun to Auchenblae road.

The closure applies until 3 July, but pedestrian access is maintained.

Meanwhile, work is under way at Fordoun Station Road bridge, where a retaining wall collapsed in November.

It had to close over safety concerns when the demolition of a nearby house damaged an embankment.

It is expected to be complete towards the end of next month.