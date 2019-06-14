Image copyright Google

Police have appealed for information after a 30ft-high tree was cut down and hit a crash barrier in an Aberdeenshire town.

The tree, which is at least 15 years old, was next to the car park at the Market Muir playing fields in Huntly.

Police said the incident happened between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

PC Wayne Young said: "Felling a tree in a public place is unusual and carries with it huge risks to public safety."

No-one was injured. It is believed a power saw was used.