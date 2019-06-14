Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A964 between Kirkwall and Orphir

A 23-year-old woman has died after a two-car collision in Orkney.

Claire Anderson, from the Orphir area, was driving a purple Ford Fiesta on the A964 between Kirkwall and Orphir at about 11:35.

The car collided with a white BMW 2 series. The driver of the BMW was not hurt.

The road was closed for police investigation work and police said they were still trying to establish the full circumstances of what had happened.

Sgt Gus Murray said: "Our thoughts at this time are with Claire's family and friends.

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and at an early stage.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have seen either vehicle prior to the incident to come forward as soon as possible."