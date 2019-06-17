Image copyright Greenpeace Image caption The rig has been heading into the North Sea amid protests

An oil rig at the centre of a Greenpeace protest is nearing its North Sea oil field destination.

The Transocean rig has been heading for BP's Vorlich field, 150 miles (241km) east of Aberdeen, after protesters delayed its departure from the Cromarty Firth for six days.

Fourteen people have been arrested since activists first boarded the rig.

BP has accused the group of putting people at risk through "reckless" behaviour.

Image copyright BP

Image copyright Greenpeace Image caption The Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise rig has being pursuing the rig

The structure resumed its journey on Friday night, following police operations to remove protesters.

Greenpeace said a weekend attempt to get on board was thwarted, but its protest ship Arctic Sunrise had forced the rig to change course.

The group said: "We have tried letters, meetings, petitions - none of that worked. Now we're going to stand in BP's way to prevent further harm to people at the sharp end of the climate crisis."

BP said in a statement: "Reckless attempts by Greenpeace protestors to interfere with the rig while under transport risk the safety not only of those individuals but anyone responding.

"There is also a clear and blatant breach of criminal law and the court orders in place against both Greenpeace and their vessel. Greenpeace is choosing to wilfully break the law."