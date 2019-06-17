Moray child abuser aged 82 jailed for 11 years
- 17 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 82-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing two young girls in Moray.
William Farmer, of Elgin, was convicted by a jury of rape and three charges of sexual assault between 1981 and 1993.
The trial was at the High Court in Aberdeen, and Farmer was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.
Judge Lord Kinclaven told him he had no other option but to impose a custodial sentence. Farmer has also been placed on the sex offenders register.