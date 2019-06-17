A near £2.4m additional spend on services for the elderly was one factor in a £3.1m healthcare overspend in Aberdeenshire, it has been revealed.

The region's Health and Social Care Partnership exceeded its overall budget for 2018-19 by £3.137m.

The Intergration Joint Board (IJB) is expected to formally seek additional funding later this week from NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council.

Chief finance officer Alan Sharp will report to IJB members on Wednesday.

In addition to the care management of older people, community hospitals recorded nearly £1.2m in overspending.

There were underspends in other areas including adult mental health services.