Image copyright Greenpeace

Greenpeace has said it has ended a 12-day occupation of a BP oil rig.

Campaigners boarded the Transocean rig in the Cromarty Firth on 9 June, which had been bound for the Vorlich oil field east of Aberdeen.

Rig operators BP described the actions of the climate change campaigners who took part in the protest as "reckless".

However, Greenpeace said the protest showed what people could achieve and called on the oil giant to end drilling for new wells.

John Sauven, executive director at Greenpeace UK, said: "For the past 12 days we've seen what one Greenpeace ship and a handful of dedicated activists can achieve."

Image copyright BP

The Transocean rig has been heading for BP's Vorlich field, 150 miles (241km) east of Aberdeen, after protesters delayed its departure from the Cromarty Firth for six days.