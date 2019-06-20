Image copyright Reuters Image caption H175s make up only a small part of the overall North Sea helicopter fleet

Safety checks are to be carried out on a type of helicopter used in North Sea oil and gas operations after a crack was found in the tailpiece of one aircraft.

Manufacturer Airbus has told operators to restrict the speed of the H175 helicopters in the meantime.

H175s make up only a small part of the overall North Sea helicopter fleet.

Babcock, upon whose helicopter the crack was found, says it is carrying out checks on the two 175s it owns.

One operator, NHV, said it was pausing flights using the H175s altogether until they are given the all clear.