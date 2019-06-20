Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The zone covers shopping centres and Union Street, Union Terrace and Market Street

Three youths have become the first to be charged in the new Aberdeen city centre dispersal zone.

The zone was introduced three weeks ago in a bid to tackle un upsurge in disorder.

One boy aged 12 and two aged 15 were charged in relation to alleged anti-social behaviour on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the youths were arrested, charged in the presence of a parent, and reports would be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

The zone allows officers to order groups of more than two people, suspected of anti-social behaviour, to leave the area.

'Take action'

Those who ignore the order, or return to the area within 24 hours, can be arrested.

Insp Vicky Stables said: "Whilst the vast majority of people coming to Aberdeen City Centre do so peacefully, where individuals choose to engage in anti-social behaviour which results in distress to members of the public, we will take action."

The Aberdeen area affected covers Union Street, the Bon Accord Centre and Union Square shopping centres, Union Terrace and Market Street.

It is in place every day between noon and midnight.