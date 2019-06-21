Police appeal over woman's sexual assault in Elgin
- 21 June 2019
Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Elgin.
The incident involving a 33-year-old woman happened in the Doocot Park area, close to North Street in the Moray town at about 01:00 on Friday.
Police Scotland said they wanted to trace a man described as being in his 20s, who was wearing a black hooded top and last seen entering the park.
A cordon has been set up, and extra patrols are to be carried out.