Aberdeen City Council is to investigate how it could make a bid to buy the First Aberdeen bus operation.

Aberdeen-based transport firm FirstGroup is looking at spinning off its UK buses arm.

A motion was passed instructing officers to contact those involved in the sale of First Aberdeen and report back on how the council might bid.

The motion, from co-leader Jenny Laing, said the city needed "high quality, affordable, reliable public transport".

The director of resources will now report back to the city growth and resources committee or urgent business committee about how to move forward its interest in operating a council-run bus service.