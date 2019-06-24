Image copyright Scottish SPCA

An appeal has been made to trace owner of a stray rhea found in Aberdeenshire.

The large flightless bird - a distant relation of the ostrich and emu - was found in the Rothienorman area on Sunday.

The Scottish SPCA's Louise Griese said: "The bird has some injuries but otherwise seems in good health."

Anyone with information about the rhea is asked to contact the animal charity on 03000 999 999.