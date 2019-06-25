Strike action at Aberdeen International Airport is to proceed this week after a fresh pay offer was rejected.

The dispute is between AGS Airports and the Unite union over pay and pensions.

Fresh talks in Aberdeen last week had been described as "positive and constructive".

However Unite said on Tuesday morning that members had rejected the latest pay offer, and four-hour action would proceed on the mornings of Thursday and Friday this week.

The action will run from 06:00 to 10:00 both days.

There has been ongoing action at both Aberdeen and Glasgow airports as part of the dispute.