Man injured after motorcycle crash in Cults
- 26 June 2019
One man has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle accident in Aberdeen.
The crash happened on the old Deeside Railway Line in the Cults area of Aberdeen late on Tuesday night.
It is not yet know how serious the man's injuries are.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 00:09 to attend at the old Deeside Railway Line. A male patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."