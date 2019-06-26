Two men have been arrested after the death of a man who was found injured in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to an address in the Cuminestown area at about 04:45 in the early hours of Wednesday.

The injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died.

Det Insp Gary Winter said: "There will be a significant police presence and activity in the Turriff and Cuminestown areas."

He added: "This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community."