The first of the UK's new maritime patrol aircraft has been given its RAF livery.

A fleet of nine P-8A Poseidons are to be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

Boeing is constructing the P-8As in the US and the first of the completed planes is due to begin test flights in July.

Expected to be operational next year, the RAF's 120 Squadron will use the aircraft in a submarine hunter role.

Image copyright Boeing Image caption Nine P-8A Poseidon sub hunters are to be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth

Image copyright Boeing Image caption The planes are being built in the US

A new facility for the P-8As is being built at Lossiemouth at a cost of £132m.

The UK's last dedicated maritime patrol planes flew out of RAF Kinloss, about 14 miles (22km) from Lossiemouth, in 2010.

In 2015, Canadian and French maritime patrol aircraft crews assisted the RAF and Royal Navy in searches off Scotland's north coast after reports of a Russian submarine being spotted.