Image copyright Google Image caption The incident this year happened in the Byron Crescent area

A man has admitted two assaults with intent to rape 11 years apart in Aberdeen.

Christopher Kenn, 45, first targeted a 25-year-old woman in 2008 in Orchard Street.

He then attacked a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Byron Crescent in January this year after tailing her off a bus. A DNA check connected him to the earlier crime.

At the High Court in Glasgow, sentence was deferred for reports.

In the 2008 attack, the victim screamed for help, and a man living nearby went to help.

He initially chased Kenn, who ran off and got away.

DNA from her attacker was found on the knee of her tights - but there was no match at that time.

'Serious matters'

In the 2019 attack, he followed the teenager onto a bus as she headed home from school.

Shortly after getting off the bus, Kenn jumped on top her, put his arm around her neck and covered her mouth.

As she was hauled to the ground, the attacker repeatedly punched the youngster.

A woman walking her dog heard what was happening and came to the girl's aid.

Kenn then ran off - but CCTV from the bus later helped catch him.

He was then linked to the 2008 attack thanks to DNA.

Lord Mulholland deferred sentencing for reports and placed Kenn on the sex offenders register.

The judge told him: "You assaulted with intent to rape two women who were strangers to you. These are very serious matters."