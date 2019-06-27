Man charged with murder of 51-year-old in Cuminestown
- 27 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 51-year-old in Aberdeenshire.
The man who died in Cuminestown on Wednesday has been identified as Anthony McGladrigan.
Relatives said in a statement: "Tony was loved, brave and an amazing son, husband, father, brother and exceptional friend. He will be missed every day. The family are devastated."
The man charged is expected to appear in court on Friday.
Another man, 22, who was arrested has been released pending further inquiries.