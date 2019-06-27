Image caption Anthony McGladrigan died on Wednesday

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 51-year-old in Aberdeenshire.

The man who died in Cuminestown on Wednesday has been identified as Anthony McGladrigan.

Relatives said in a statement: "Tony was loved, brave and an amazing son, husband, father, brother and exceptional friend. He will be missed every day. The family are devastated."

The man charged is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Another man, 22, who was arrested has been released pending further inquiries.