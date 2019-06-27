Police investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Elgin are to revisit the scene one week on.

The incident, involving a 33-year-old woman, happened in the Doocot Park area, close to North Street in the Moray town at about 01:00 last Friday.

A man police want to trace is described as being in his 20s, slim, who was wearing a black hooded top and was last seen walking into Doocot Park.

Police Scotland said officers would return to the scene on Thursday night.

Det Insp David Howieson said: "Numerous people have assisted with our inquiries so far and I would like to thank them once again for their help.

"I appreciate that at the time of night this incident happened the area would have been quiet, however I hope that by revisiting the scene one week on we can keep the appeal fresh in people's minds and carry out further timely inquiries.

"Please be assured that extensive inquiries continue to identify the man responsible."