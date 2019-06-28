A "charismatic" amateur theatre choreographer who subjected two boys to a catalogue of sexual abuse has been jailed for eight years.

Philip Warke, 63, preyed on the youngsters at his home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, and on trips to cities in Scotland and England.

He was found guilty of four offences of indecent behaviour and indecent assault between 1990 and 1994.

Warke, formerly of Middlesbrough, was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Pentland told him: "The victim impact information supplied by your two victims highlights the traumatic and lasting effects of your sexual abuse of them when they were teenage boys."

'Deviousness and calculation'

He added: "It is to their great credit that they found the courage to come forward so that you could, at last, be brought to justice for your crimes."

The judge said that Warke had "something of a charismatic personality" and was able to wield great influence over the youngsters.

He said that his offending had shown "a high level of deviousness and calculation" and he had tried to convince his victims that they were homosexuals when they were not.

Defence counsel Niall McCluskey said that Warke had significant health problems and was assessed as posing a low risk of further offending.