Man dies after being found injured in Aberdeen street
- 29 June 2019
A man has died after being found injured in an Aberdeen street.
Police were alerted to the man in Claremont Street at about 04:20 on Saturday. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing; however, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained."
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.