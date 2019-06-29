NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man dies after being found injured in Aberdeen street

  • 29 June 2019

A man has died after being found injured in an Aberdeen street.

Police were alerted to the man in Claremont Street at about 04:20 on Saturday. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing; however, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

