Woman dies after Aberdeenshire two-car crash
- 30 June 2019
A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.
Police said there were two other "walking wounded" following the collision on the A96 between Huntly and Keith.
Emergency services were called to the crash involving a silver Dacia and a grey Volvo at 07:24.
A police spokesman said the road was closed at Coachford and would be for some time.