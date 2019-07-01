NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen International Airport workers being re-balloted amid action

  • 1 July 2019
Unite members on strike at Aberdeen Airport

Members of the Unite union at Aberdeen International Airport are being re-balloted amid ongoing industrial action.

The union is in dispute AGS Airports over pay and pensions.

Two four-hour strikes planned for Thursday and Friday last week were postponed for more talks.

Unite hopes to be able to issue an update on the latest situation later on Monday.

