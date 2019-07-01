Aberdeen International Airport workers being re-balloted amid action
- 1 July 2019
Members of the Unite union at Aberdeen International Airport are being re-balloted amid ongoing industrial action.
The union is in dispute AGS Airports over pay and pensions.
Two four-hour strikes planned for Thursday and Friday last week were postponed for more talks.
Unite hopes to be able to issue an update on the latest situation later on Monday.