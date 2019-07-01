Image copyright North Sea Midstream Partners Image caption The dispute is said to have been prompted by safety concerns and "attacks on terms and conditions"

Wood employees at the St Fergus gas plant in Aberdeenshire are to be balloted over industrial action.

The plant near Peterhead processes gas from North Sea installations.

Unite said the dispute related to "safety concerns and attacks on terms and conditions".

The union said a consultative ballot of construction workers overwhelmingly backed moving ahead with the industrial action ballot.