A man serving a lifetime driving ban has admitted driving a stolen car at two police officers after carrying out break-ins in Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Martin Youngson, 30, rampaged through streets in the Aberdeen area before the incident at Glenhome Gardens.

The officers were forced to take evasive action as Youngson mounted a pavement and accelerated towards them.

At the High Court in Edinburgh co-accused Jordan Buchan, 19, admitted taking part in the Peterhead break-ins.

A third man, 29-year-old Dale Mackintosh, was acquitted of all the charges he faced after his not guilty pleas were accepted.

Youngson was earlier involved in the theft of a Mitsubishi Shogun and tools from a premises in Peterhead on 1 February last year, before the stolen vehicle was used to ram doors at another firm.

A safe was removed from a premises in Aberdeen, but the court heard that the owner believed it was actually empty.

Det Insp David Howieson said: "Youngson terrorised numerous communities across the north east in February last year, putting innocent members of the public at risk as well as our own officers.

"Despite the complexities of the investigation given the number of locations involved, Youngson, along with Buchan, were quickly arrested by investigating officers and will now have to face the consequences of their mindless actions that night."

The judge, Lord Kinclaven, deferred sentence on Youngson and Buchan for the preparation of reports. Youngson was remanded in custody.