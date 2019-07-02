Image copyright Duncan family Image caption The family of Iona Duncan said "farming was in her blood".

The victim of a fatal crash in Aberdeenshire died a week before her 21st birthday, her family have revealed.

Iona Duncan, of the Botriphnie area of Huntly, died at the scene of the collision on the A96 on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Ms Duncan's family said she grew up on the family farm and was well known in the local community.

"Farming was in her blood, that's the only thing you can say - it was in her," they said.

The farm worker was a former Keith Grammar School pupil who went on to study at the rural college at Craibstone near Aberdeen.

She was also known as one of the presenters on Keith's community radio station, where she shared her love of country music under the pseudonym The Corrie Quine.

Her parents, Alex and Irene, said she was a popular young woman who had a "heart of gold".

She was planning to celebrate her 21st birthday with friends and family on Saturday.

They said she had "big plans" for the future and dreamed of taking over the family business.

"She loved animals from when she was young - sheep, cattle, everything. It's all she ever wanted to do," they said.