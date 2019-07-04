Image copyright Getty Images

Kirkwall Airport is to close early on Friday and Saturday this week due to an "unforeseen and exceptional staffing issue".

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) said the Orkney airport would close about two hours early, affecting Loganair services operating then.

There are cancellations, to and from Edinburgh, and rescheduled flights as a result.

Hial apologised and said full details could be found at www.loganair.co.uk