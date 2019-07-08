Image copyright Aberdeen Harbour Board Image caption The expansion is due to be completed next year

One of the firms involved in the expansion of Aberdeen Harbour has warned the project could face delays.

The £350m expansion at Nigg will allow cruise ships to berth alongside the dock, eliminating the need to ferry passengers ashore by small boat.

In an application to Aberdeen City Council, Leiths said an increase in operating hours was necessary so the project can proceed as scheduled.

Leiths operates the Blackhills quarry on the site.

Harbour developer Dragados has increased its order from the quarry, after subsea blasting and dredging efforts failed to provide the materials needed.

Noise impact

Leiths is asking for a change from the present 07:00 to 19:00 operating hours of the quarry to 05:00 to 23:00 to meet demand.

It has also commissioned a noise assessment to gauge the potential impact on the local community.

The harbour expansion is due for completion next year.

The harbour board has described the project as a "major new chapter" in the port's history.