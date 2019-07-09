Image copyright John Borowski

A dispute at the St Fergus gas plant in Aberdeenshire which led to a ballot of workers has been resolved.

The plant, which is near Peterhead, processes gas from North Sea installations.

Unite said earlier this month that the dispute with Wood related to "safety concerns and attacks on terms and conditions".

However the union said "constructive" meetings had now ended the dispute. Wood welcomed the resolution.

Unite had earlier said the dispute arose from the planned scrapping of daily payments for permit holder workers with safety duty responsibilities.

The union said a consultative ballot of construction workers had overwhelmingly backed moving ahead with the industrial action ballot.

Wood had said safety remained its "highest priority".

The company said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: "Wood is pleased to confirm we have reached a resolution with our employees and union officials on this matter."