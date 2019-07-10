Sudden unexplained death in Aberdeen investigated by police
- 10 July 2019
A sudden death in Aberdeen city centre is being investigated by police.
The alarm was raised in the Bon Accord Street area at about 08:25 and emergency services attended.
Insp Carron McKellar said: "Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried to establish the exact circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
"Thank you to residents in the area for your patience meantime."