Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption Sandy Stuart died after a short illness

Tributes have been paid after the death of an Aberdeen councillor.

The SNP's Sandy Stuart, who was 68, represented the Bridge of Don on Aberdeen City Council.

He was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2017.

Mr Stuart died on Wednesday evening after a short illness.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described him as a "great stalwart" for the SNP and the cause of independence.

She tweeted: "So sorry to hear this. My thoughts are with Sandy's family, friends and colleagues."

The SNP's Aberdeen group leader Stephen Flynn said: "Sandy was so proud to serve his constituents.

"We were privileged to call him a friend and colleague and will miss his passion and enthusiasm."