A man found guilty of raping a sleeping woman after a birthday party in Aberdeen has been jailed for five years.

Hamish Paterson, 25, carried out the attack after the victim had been drinking and fell asleep.

Paterson denied raping the woman in October 2017, but was unanimously convicted of the offence by a jury.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Uist said the first offender had shown no remorse.

The judge said Paterson continued to deny his guilt.

A majority not proven verdict was returned on another rape charge.

Paterson has also been placed on the sex offenders register.