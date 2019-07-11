Image caption Warning signs are being erected

Access to a large section of Aberdeen beach is being closed to the public on safety grounds due to sand erosion.

Aberdeen City Council said the action, from Friday, was needed as an estimated 140,000 tonnes of sand had been displaced by recent storms.

It said "emergency" restrictions were being put in place to limit access to a 500m section of beach where sand levels had fallen dramatically.

Signs will be erected warning intended beach users that there is no access.

Councillor John Wheeler, the authority's operational delivery convener, said the situation would be monitored.

He said: "We hope the sand will return naturally as the sand levels fluctuate on an almost daily basis."