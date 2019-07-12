Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Carol Milne was found dead on Thursday

A woman found dead at a property in Aberdeen will be "sorely missed", her family has said.

Carol Milne, 59, was found at the address in Clifton Road at about 04:30 on Thursday.

In a statement, her family said: "Carol was well-known and loved by many, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her."

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Gary Winter, who has been leading enquiries, said: "I would once again like to thank local residents for their patience while officers have been in the area.

"Thank you also to those who have assisted with our enquiries so far."

He appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with the police.