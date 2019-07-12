Image copyright Hub North Scotland

A senior Aberdeen councillor has maintained that children were not put at risk at an Aberdeen school for children with special needs where inspectors branded some services weak.

A report by Education Scotland last week claimed some of the practices at Orchard Brae put children at risk.

Councillor John Wheeler said he had received assurances from officials.

He said he had not seen the full report before briefing the media ahead of its publication last week.

Skip Twitter post by @duff_steven That's why we wanted the interview after the report had been published. Cllr Wheeler stood by his claim that inspectors did not find that children were at risk or potentially at risk. Although there are at least 3 references to that in the report. 3/ pic.twitter.com/dykL9ODpXw — Steven Duff (@duff_steven) July 12, 2019 Report

Mr Wheeler, convenor of Aberdeen City Council's education operational delivery committee, said an action plan had been developed.

Education Scotland graded the school "weak" in the following areas:

Quality of care and support

Quality of environment

Quality of staffing

Quality of management and leadership

Mr Wheeler told BBC Scotland: "There were some procedural issues in terms of safeguarding.

"At no point did our chief social work officer, when reviewing the four cases highlighted by inspectors, have any concerns around risk for children.

"I have received absolute assurance that that remains the case."

The report found that the team "work hard as individuals" but "there is not yet a fully developed ethos of team or collegiate working shared between practitioners".

At the time, Aberdeen City Council said the findings were "disappointing".

A meeting has since been held with parents.