Image copyright Norman Adams Image caption Football legend Denis Law received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017

Work on a Hall of Heroes celebrating famous Aberdeen names at the city's historic Provost Skene's House is due to start on 22 July.

The regenerated 16th Century building is intended to be the centrepiece of the Marischal Square office complex.

Former footballer Denis Law - born and raised in the Granite City - will be among those honoured.

The council said the renovation is scheduled to take a year, followed by 12-week fit-out.

The planned opening in autumn 2020.

The council's in-house building team will carry out the renovation.

Former Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Aberdeen-born singer Annie Lennox will be among others honoured.