Image copyright Google Image caption The incident occurred on the A948 near Golf Road, Ellon

A 35-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident, involving a Volkswagen Golf and a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, happened shortly after 16:00 on Friday on the A948 near Golf Road, Ellon.

A 33-year-old man and two children, aged six and and four, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have appealed to the public for any information which could help with their inquiries.