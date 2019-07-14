Image copyright Google Image caption The crash was on the A948 near Golf Road, Ellon

Police have said a 35-year-old local woman died in a crash in Aberdeenshire on the A948 near Golf Road, Ellon.

She was Yvonne Lumsden, who lived in the New Deer area.

Ms Lumsden was driving a white Volkswagen Polo which was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck pulling a trailer shortly after 16:00 on Friday.

A 33-year-old man and two children, aged six and and four, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police officers investigating the crash have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Andy Meikleham said "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Yvonne Lumsden at this difficult time.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, assisted with moving the trailer at the scene or saw either vehicle beforehand, and has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch."