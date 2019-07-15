Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was rescued from the water near a Tesco store

A woman was rescued from the water in Lerwick, Shetland, on Sunday.

The town's lifeboat and coastguard team, and another from Sumburgh were sent to the scene, near Tesco, at about 14:00.

A member of the Sumburgh team got into the water and brought the woman ashore.

She was handed over to the ambulance service. Her condition is not known.