Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Carol Milne's family earlier said she would be "sorely missed"

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 59-year-old woman in Aberdeen.

Carol Milne, 59, was found at an address in Clifton Road at about 04:30 on Thursday.

Jordan Milne, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Relatives of Mrs Milne had earlier said in a statement that she would be "sorely missed".