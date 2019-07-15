Man in court charged with Aberdeen murder
- 15 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 59-year-old woman in Aberdeen.
Carol Milne, 59, was found at an address in Clifton Road at about 04:30 on Thursday.
Jordan Milne, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Relatives of Mrs Milne had earlier said in a statement that she would be "sorely missed".