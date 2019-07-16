Image caption The man was fatally injured at Asda in the Longside Road area of Peterhead

A man has died after an industrial accident at a supermarket in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to Asda in the Aberdeenshire town's Longside Road area shortly before 12:30.

Police Scotland later said that a 58-year-old man had died, despite the "best efforts" of those at the scene.

Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "My thoughts are with this man's family at this very sad time. Inquiries are at a very early stage."

Asda said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Peterhead store is currently closed due to a tragic incident on site this afternoon.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to support their investigation and our deepest condolences are with the family of the man involved.

"We're working to support our colleagues on site and are grateful to our customers for their understanding."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was alerted to the accident at 12:26 and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was liaising with Police Scotland.