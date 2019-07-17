Image caption The Aberdeen bypass was approved in 2009

One of the construction firms involved in the Aberdeen bypass has said it is still pursuing a "significant" claim over the costs of the project.

The £745m project - stretching 36 miles (58km) - only fully opened in February after a series of delays, and is thought to have cost more than £1bn.

Galliford Try said negotiations about liability for extra costs continued.

Transport Scotland said it had yet to see sufficient evidence to substantiate the claim.

Preparatory work for the bypass - approved in 2009 - began in August 2014, and construction began in February 2015.

Formal dispute option

Galliford Try said in a trading statement on Wednesday: "The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route is complete and delivering economic benefits to the region and receiving a positive reaction from all stakeholders.

"The joint venture continues to negotiate on the significant claim with the client, while preparing to pursue this through formal dispute resolution should these talks not reach a satisfactory conclusion."

Transport Scotland said in a statement: "The cost of the project remains at £745m.

"While it is not appropriate to comment in detail on the contractor's claim due to the commercially confidential nature of the discussions regarding it, we can confirm that, to date, Aberdeen Roads Ltd has yet to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate its claim."

The first main bypass section - between Parkhill and Blackdog - opened last June, and the Balmedie to Tipperty section of the bypass fully opened to traffic in August.