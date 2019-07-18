Damaged road closed in Stonehaven amid flood work
- 18 July 2019
A road in Stonehaven has been closed after subsidence during flood prevention work.
Aberdeenshire Council said the A957 emergency closure was between Invercarron Cottage to the A92.
Two neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a "precaution".
The council said: "We are working with the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme contractor to establish the extent of the damage and to get the road reopened as soon as possible."
Diversions are in place.