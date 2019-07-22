Image copyright Geograph/ColinSmith

Work on Aberdeen's historic Provost Skene's House - housing a Hall of Heroes celebrating famous names - is due to get under way.

The regenerated 16th Century building is intended to be the centrepiece of the Marischal Square office complex.

Footballing legend Denis Law - born and raised in the Granite City - will be among those honoured.

The renovation is expected to take a year, followed by 12-week fit-out, with a planned opening in autumn 2020.

The council's in-house building team will carry out the renovation.

The line-up for the Hall of Heroes came after nearly 2,000 people voted in a public poll.

Former Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Aberdeen-born singer Annie Lennox are among others to be honoured.

The Hall of Heroes

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aberdeen-born Denis Law scored 30 goals for Scotland