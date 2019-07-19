A cricketer is in intensive care in Aberdeen with relatives from South Africa at his bedside, his club has said.

Aberdeenshire Cricket Club said in a statement that club professional Solomzi 'Solo' Nqweni was being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The statement said the cricketer was taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

The cause of him requiring treatment has not been made public.

The club said: "Everyone at and associated with Aberdeenshire Cricket Club wishes Solo a speedy recovery."