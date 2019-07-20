Image copyright Fubar News Image caption Flooding in the Bridge of Don area forced some drivers to push their cars away from the hazard.

Aberdeen has been hit by flash flooding after sustained heavy rainfall.

The city council said about 30 locations in the city were affected with a number of manhole covers forced up by the volume of water.

Bridge of Don was the worst affected areas with some drivers being forced to push their vehicles to safety.

The city and surrounding areas had been issued with a yellow warning of thunderstorms.

Aberdeen City Council said it had crews out fixing the manhole covers and urged people to try and avoid driving through standing water.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has a flood alert in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as Dundee and Angus.